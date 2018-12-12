× Lunchbreak: Brioche French Toast

Executive Chef Michael Galen

Dusek’s Board & Beer– 1227 W. 18th St, Chicago Il 60608

www.dusekschicago.com

Recipe:

Brioche French Toast– cardamom royale, whipped creme fraiche, espresso anglaise, candied hazelnuts

Serves 4

8 Slices Quality Brioche Bread

Cardamom Royale

2c. milk

2ea egg yolks

1 vanilla bean

2Tbl granulated sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

2tsp ground cardamom

Combine all ingredients and whisk thoroughly.

Carefully dip each the slices of bread in the royale mixture to coat both sides evenly.

Cook bread slices on lightly greased nonstick griddle or skillet on medium heat until browned on both sides.

Then move the hot slices to a plate and add the desired toppings: for this particular French Toast: add a dollop of the Whipped Creme Fraiche. right on top of the bread, winter citrus marmalade (can use any homemade or store-bought marmalade you like) and finish with the creamy espresso anglaise.

Whipped Creme Fraiche

1c heavy cream

1c creme fraiche

4Tbl powdered sugar

1ea zested

-Combine all ingredients in a countertop stand mixer and whip on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Espresso Anglaise

1.5c milk

1/4c sugar

1ea vanilla bean scraped

1Tbl salt

3ea egg yolks

1Tbl favorite espresso beans

-Blend milk and espresso beans in blender, then pass through a fine strainer.

-Bring milk to a simmer.

-While bringing milk to a simmer cream together your egg yolks, salt, sugar, and vanilla.

-Pour the warm milk over the creamed egg mixture slowly.

-Place mix over a double boiler on medium heat. Whisk constantly until mix thickens to a custard.

Winter Citrus Marmalade

1ea blood orange

1ea meyer lemon

-Slice citrus thin while removing seeds along the way.

-Once all citrus is sliced cover with water in a pan and simmer for 30 minutes.

-Strain out water and add enough new water to cover fruit. Add equal parts sugar. Cook to a syrup.