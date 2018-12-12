Lunchbreak: Brioche French Toast

Posted 12:18 PM, December 12, 2018, by

Executive Chef Michael Galen

Dusek’s Board & Beer– 1227 W. 18th St, Chicago Il 60608

www.dusekschicago.com

Recipe:

Brioche French Toast– cardamom royale, whipped creme fraiche, espresso anglaise, candied hazelnuts

Serves 4

8 Slices Quality Brioche Bread

Cardamom Royale

2c. milk

2ea egg yolks

1 vanilla bean

2Tbl granulated sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

2tsp ground cardamom

  • Combine all ingredients and whisk thoroughly.
  • Carefully dip each the slices of bread in the royale mixture to coat both sides evenly.
  • Cook bread slices on lightly greased nonstick griddle or skillet on medium heat until browned on both sides.
  • Then move the hot slices to a plate and add the desired toppings: for this particular French Toast: add a dollop of the Whipped Creme Fraiche. right on top of the bread, winter citrus marmalade (can use any homemade or store-bought marmalade you like) and finish with the creamy espresso anglaise.

Whipped Creme Fraiche

1c heavy cream

1c creme fraiche

4Tbl powdered sugar

1ea zested

-Combine all ingredients in a countertop stand mixer and whip on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Espresso Anglaise

1.5c milk

1/4c sugar

1ea vanilla bean scraped

1Tbl salt

3ea egg yolks

1Tbl favorite espresso beans

-Blend milk and espresso beans in blender, then pass through a fine strainer.

-Bring milk to a simmer.

-While bringing milk to a simmer cream together your egg yolks, salt, sugar, and vanilla.

-Pour the warm milk over the creamed egg mixture slowly.

-Place mix over a double boiler on medium heat. Whisk constantly until mix thickens to a custard.

Winter Citrus Marmalade

1ea blood orange

1ea meyer lemon

-Slice citrus thin while removing seeds along the way.

-Once all citrus is sliced cover with water in a pan and simmer for 30 minutes.

-Strain out water and add enough new water to cover fruit. Add equal parts sugar. Cook to a syrup.