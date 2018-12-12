Lunchbreak: Brioche French Toast
Executive Chef Michael Galen
Dusek’s Board & Beer– 1227 W. 18th St, Chicago Il 60608
Recipe:
Brioche French Toast– cardamom royale, whipped creme fraiche, espresso anglaise, candied hazelnuts
Serves 4
8 Slices Quality Brioche Bread
Cardamom Royale
2c. milk
2ea egg yolks
1 vanilla bean
2Tbl granulated sugar
1tsp ground cinnamon
2tsp ground cardamom
- Combine all ingredients and whisk thoroughly.
- Carefully dip each the slices of bread in the royale mixture to coat both sides evenly.
- Cook bread slices on lightly greased nonstick griddle or skillet on medium heat until browned on both sides.
- Then move the hot slices to a plate and add the desired toppings: for this particular French Toast: add a dollop of the Whipped Creme Fraiche. right on top of the bread, winter citrus marmalade (can use any homemade or store-bought marmalade you like) and finish with the creamy espresso anglaise.
Whipped Creme Fraiche
1c heavy cream
1c creme fraiche
4Tbl powdered sugar
1ea zested
-Combine all ingredients in a countertop stand mixer and whip on medium speed until soft peaks form.
Espresso Anglaise
1.5c milk
1/4c sugar
1ea vanilla bean scraped
1Tbl salt
3ea egg yolks
1Tbl favorite espresso beans
-Blend milk and espresso beans in blender, then pass through a fine strainer.
-Bring milk to a simmer.
-While bringing milk to a simmer cream together your egg yolks, salt, sugar, and vanilla.
-Pour the warm milk over the creamed egg mixture slowly.
-Place mix over a double boiler on medium heat. Whisk constantly until mix thickens to a custard.
Winter Citrus Marmalade
1ea blood orange
1ea meyer lemon
-Slice citrus thin while removing seeds along the way.
-Once all citrus is sliced cover with water in a pan and simmer for 30 minutes.
-Strain out water and add enough new water to cover fruit. Add equal parts sugar. Cook to a syrup.