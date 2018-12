Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — An investigation is underway after reports of a person shot inside a southwest suburban funeral home.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Haan Funeral Home at 8230 S. Harlem Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Bridgeview.

There was at least one visitation happening inside the funeral home when the incident took place.

No further information was provided.