× Impact of snow/rain expected to be low –Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for the Chicago area this Wednesday morning

Very dry air in place over northeastern Illinois has negated the impact of low pressure moving through our area this Wednesday morning, so the Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of our area west and north of Chicago has been cancelled.

While some light sticking snow or light drizzle is still possible, primarily in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, the impact on roads/highways is expected to be minimal with temperatures at or above 32-degrees. Snow accumulations on grass will be generally less than a half-inch. The farther south you go toward Interstates 88 and 80, the less the impact.

As a center of low pressure tracks east across southern Wisconsin, The light precipitation will end from west to east later this morning/early afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory will continue in effect across southern and central Wisconsin, extreme northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa until noon CST (see purple-shaded area on map below).