Chicago is the nation’s brewery capital

CHICAGO — A toast to Chicago, the nation’s brewery capital!

According to the Brewers Association, Chicago is home to 167 breweries — that’s more than any other city in the county. The Brewers Association report analyzed Census Bureau data, so the Chicago metro area extends to Northwest Indiana to Aurora, and Joliet to the Wisconsin border.

Denver, Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles are the other biggest cities for microbreweries.

Most breweries in the nation, 2013: Seattle 87

Portland 77

San Diego 76

Denver 63

Chicago 62 Most breweries in the nation, 2018: Chicago 167

Denver 158

Seattle 153

San Diego 150

Los Angeles 146 🍻 https://t.co/LoELOimbKM — Josh Noel (@hopnotes) December 11, 2018

Another interesting finding in the Brewers Association report —smaller towns have more breweries per capita.