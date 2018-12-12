Cancer diagnosis robs couple of dream wedding – until nonprofit stepped in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Imagine meeting the love of your life only to learn, that same year, you have Stage 4 cancer.

That was the storyline for Brad Andrews and Angela Dugan.

Dugan’s diagnosis robbed them of their days, their savings and plans for a wedding. That's until the nonprofit, Wish Upon A Wedding heard about the Windy City couple and offered to throw them their dream wedding for free.

"It was such an amazing moment,” Dugan said. "It felt like a fairy tale come true, where you have the little wand waved over your head."

Since the nonprofit launched in 2010, they have helped more than 130 couples facing serious illness say “I do.” "People like Angela have been through so much with endless treatments and hospital stays. They need this hope and that's what this whole thing is about" Lacey Eldersveld of Wish Upon A Wedding said. "We want to throw you the wedding of your dreams that you did not have to do any work for. It's why we do this."

The wedding planning company LK Events was able to get every vendor on board to donate their services and products free of cost to the couple.

Andrews and Dugan wed at Revel Motor Row with their closest friends and family members there to witness their special day.

"We're all here on borrowed time,” Andrews said. "It could be measured in weeks, years or decades but you never want to close yourself off to happiness just because something's not going well."

"After everything we've been through … the opportunity we've been given has been unbelievable that someone would do that for us,” Dugan said.