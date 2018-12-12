Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh
- The Penguins beat the Islanders, 2-1, in a shootout on Monday, and have now earned a point in four straight games and nine of their last 11 (6-2-3). They have also allowed two or fewer goals in three straight games, tied for their longest streak of the season.
- Over his last eight starts, including Monday’s win over New York, Casey DeSmith is 6-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA. In his first eight starts, he went just 3-2-3, but still had a solid 2.23 GAA.
- Chicago has won eight consecutive games against Pittsburgh, with the Pens scoring two or fewer goals in every game, and exactly one goal in each of the last five. Pittsburgh’s longest active losing streak against any other team is two games.
- The Blackhawks lost to the Jets, 6-3, in Winnipeg on Tuesday, and have now lost eight straight games, all in regulation, for the first time since April 1995. They’ve allowed 39 goals in the eight games, just under five goals per game.
- Dylan Strome has been a bright spot for Chicago since being acquired via trade on November 25. He has four goals and an assist in his eight games as a Blackhawk after getting just three goals and three assists in 20 games with the Coyotes.
- There are only six venues in which Sidney Crosby has played an NHL game and failed to score a goal – T-Mobile Arena (Vegas – 1 GP), American Airlines Center (Dallas – 7 GP), Globe Arena (Sweden – 2 GP), Ralph Wilson Stadium (Buffalo – 1 GP), Soldier Field (Chicago – 1 GP) and the United Center (Chicago – 5 GP).