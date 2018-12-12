13-year-old boy in remission from cancer gets surprise day with Chicago Bears

OAK LAWN, Ill. — When 13-year-old Andrew Bisaga was blindfolded and escorted into a limo with his family, he had no idea he would be spending the day with some of his heroes — the Chicago Bears.

The teen, who was diagnosed with bone cancer just over a year ago, is now in remission.

To celebrate, Advocate Children’s Hospital and the Bears collaborated on a “Dream Come True” event to honor Andrew and his family.

The family, from St. John, Indiana, was transported by limo to Halas Hall in Lake Forest, where they were greeted by Staley da Bear and surprised with a meet and greet with Bears players Mitchell Trubisky, Chase Daniel and Jordan Howard.

The Bisagas were also surprised by Head Coach Matt Nagy. Andrew, who hopes to to become a coach one day, was able to ask Nagy for some insight on his coaching strategy.

To end the day, players Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel joined the family for lunch and presented Andrew with gifts, including tickets to this weekend’s Bears game, Bose headphones, a Madden NFL 19 video game, Nike gift card and signed jerseys.

“I’m just in shock. It was amazing to be able to meet some of my role models in life,” Andrew said.