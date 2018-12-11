× Winter Weather Advisory north and west of Chicago for a wintry mix of freezing rain/drizzle and wet snow 3AM to noon CST Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3AM CDT until noon CST Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Lee, Ogle, DeKalb and Kane Counties (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map).A mix of freezing rain/drizzle and wet snow is expected to spread over northeast Illinois late tonight, gradually ending from the west later Wednesday morning. If outside walking or driving during this period expect to encounter very slick dangerous conditions on the roads/highway or walking on sidewalks, parking lots, etc.

A mix of freezing rain and wet snow will overspread the area from the northwest late tonight, with freezing drizzle expected as the snow ends from the west Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulation of an inch or so and ice accumulation or a slight glaze expected causing dangerous slick conditions during the morning commute.