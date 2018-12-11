Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties north and west of Chicago

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning for the areas north and west of Chicago.

Counties include Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Lee, Ogle, DeKalb and Kane Counties.

The advisory begins at 3 a.m. and runs through noon.

A mix of freezing rain/drizzle and wet snow is expected. Slick and possibly dangerous conditions could appear on roads and sidewalks.

Total snow accumulation of an inch or so and ice accumulation or a slight glaze expected causing dangerous slick conditions during the morning commute.

