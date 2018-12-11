WINGS host annual ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 15th annual "Sweet Home Chicago" Fundraiser brunch for the WINGS organization was held at the Four Seasons Hotel over the weekend.

WINGS is a non-profit group created to help domestic violence survivors.

About 400 people attended the event. There was gingerbread house- making, therapy dogs, Christmas carols, as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The money raised helps WINGS operate safe houses and apartments around the area to help survivors recover.