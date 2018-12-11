× White Sox add to pitching staff with the acquisition of Ivan Nova from the Pirates

LAS VEGAS – The biggest question that remains to be answered with Rick Hahn and the front office is whether the White Sox are ready to start adding pieces to create some success now instead of just the future.

Naturally, a big indicator could be if they are able to land either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado in free agency. The acquisition of either would indicate a major shift in the franchise’s thinking as they enter the third year of this current building of the franchise.

As of Tuesday, however, there has been no movement on either. But for now the White Sox are adding a veteran to their rotation for the 2019 season. On the third day of the MLB Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, the team picked up starting pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pirates.

He’s been in the major leagues since 2010, spending his first six-and-a-half year with the Yankees before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2016. In exchange, the White Sox sent minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool money.

“Iván is a quality individual who provides a veteran presence to our starting rotation and has shown the ability to consistently throw strikes,” said Hahn in a statement released by the team. “We’re excited what he brings to the organization both on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Nova went 9-9 for the Pirates in 2018 with a 4.19 ERA and 29 starts, which was his second full season in Pittsburgh. The pitcher enjoyed his best years with the Yankees from 2011-2013 when he won 37 games in three seasons, including a 16-4 record with a 3.10 ERA during the 2011 campaign.

Nova underwent Tommy John surgery early in the 2014 season, returning to the Yankees’ rotation in June of 2015.