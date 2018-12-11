× Lyft driver charged with battery after sexually assaulting 17-year-old passenger

LYONS, Ill. — A Lyft driver has been charged after sexually assaulting a 17-year-old passenger, police said.

Anthony Vicari, 40, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with battery Monday, according to Lyons spokesperson Ray Hanania.

Vicari was called to pick up the 17-year-old girl from her friend’s house in Worth, and drive her to her home in Lyons.

The girl told Lyons police that during the ride, Vicari made repeated sexual advances towards her — such as rubbing her thigh and leg — and asked her questions about performing sex. He also asked her to go to a motel with him.

Vicari was identified by police as the driver, and he voluntarily sat through an interview with officers where he admitted to touching the teen’s legs. He blamed his actions on personal matters, explaining he had just been divorced and was troubled.

Police said the case will be heard at the Bridgeview court house in Jan. 2019.

Although Vicari has no prior convictions, records show he has had several past sex-related arrests which were not prosecuted.