Lunchbreak: Spinach & Mushroom Detroit-Style Pizza

Executive Chef / Partner Vince DiBattista

Union Full Board – Wrigleyville, 3473 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL

Tinker To Evers – Wrigleyville, 3473 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL, Lower Level Lounge

http://unionpizza.com/union-full-board-wrigleyville/

www.Unionpizza.com

Additional locations include:

Union Pizzeria - Evanston, IL – 1245 Chicagp Ave., Evanston, IL

Union Squared Evanston – Evanston, IL – 1307 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL

Union Squared Revival Food Hall – 125 S Clark St., Chicago, IL

Recipe:

Spinach and Mushroom

Ingredients

Focaccia-style pizza dough

16 oz (2 cups) water heated to 80 degrees

1.5 lb. (2.5 cups) all purpose flour

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp salt

½ Tbsp instant yeast

Pizza Sauce

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 pc/cloves minced garlic

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

2 -16 oz cans whole peeled tomato, crushed

1/4 c tomato paste

1/2 tsp oregano

Pizza Toppings for the Spinach & Mushroom (per 8x10pizza)

Brick Cheese

Mozzarella

Spinach

Cremini Mushroom

Ricotta

Garlic

Oregano

Xvoo

Note: all amounts for toppings are to your desired liking, no right or wrong here!

Prepping the Components:



Dough

- Preheat oven 500 degrees

- In a bowl whisk together water, yeast and sugar. Let stand 5 minutes.

- In a mixer with hook attachment combine flour and salt.

- Add water mixture to flour and mix on low for 2 minutes and then on high for 4 minutes more.

- Let dough rest in a lightly oiled container for 20 minutes.

- Portion dough into 10 oz balls and place directly into 8x10 steel baking pans.

- Let dough sit in pan covered for 20 minutes then begin to press dough out evenly across the entire bottom of the pan, cover and let proof until doubled in size.

- Once proofed either immediately cook or place in fridge until ready to cook.

Sauce

- Lightly sauté garlic until just golden brown.

- Add pepper flakes, crushed tomato and tomato paste along with oregano.

- Bring to a boil and simmer one hour.

Assembling the Pizza:

- Evenly spread cheese over top of the dough.

- Add toppings then bake until cheese begins to caramelize around the edges of crust and bottom is golden brown (approximately 15-20 minutes).

- Remove pizza from oven, take out of the pan.

- Cut in square pieces and top with hot sauce and a drizzle.