ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the north suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of West Nippersink Road in Round Lake around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot in the head and may be pregnant.

One person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Two nearby schools were placed into soft lockdown. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

No further information was provided.