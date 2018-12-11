Horace Grant talks about his partnership with “Chi Gives Back”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the holidays approach, The Chicagoland Toy Drive begins the important task of assisting Santa by filling his bag with 2,500 gifts for low-income and homeless children

The festivities at the Godfrey Hotel will feature an open bar and passed hor d’oeuvres , a silent auction, raffles and give-aways throughout the evening.

This year, we are excited to be joined by our honorary host, Horace Grant-- four-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

ChiGivesBack, Inc. is a goodwill and social impact organization which provides donation opportunities within Chicagoland. Our goal is to improve the welfare of the Chicagoland community via innovative giving drives and charity events. We believe in paying it forward. We set out to inspire, empower, and influence people in our community to give back to others. We will unite people from across the globe with one common and powerful goal, which is to give back to the Chicagoland area. We give back because it is the right thing to do.

The Chicagoland Toy Drive

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Godfrey Hotel

127 West Huron Street

Chicago, IL 60654

For more information on tickets:

https://www.chigivesback.com/2018-toy-drive