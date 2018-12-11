Doug Allen Nash performs Johnny Cash classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's a country boy at heart! Doug Allen Nash, who grew up on a farm in NW Illinois near Galena, began performing in local talent shows at age five. By the time he was 20, Doug was performing all over the globe and receiving recognition for his extensive USO tours.

Today Doug Allen Nash is a successful Nashville recording artist who was inspired to create this tribute show and pen the ballad, "June" in honor of June Carter Cash. Doug has performed internationally in over 85 countries while touring for USO, MWR, and Armed Forces Entertainment.

It's because of Doug Allen Nash's great performances and charisma that he received the United States Department of Defense's Certificate of Esteem Award; Certificate of Appreciation Award; Republic of Korea's Apple of Excellence Award; and was inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame.

Doug has performed many styles and varieties of music over the course of his career in the entertainment business and continues to be passionate about every performance. He will be performing his holiday tribute show this week in Chicago.

His holiday tribute is a captivating musical tribute show to "The Man in Black" and Neil Diamond..two American Idols! The evening will include state of the art projected big screen images that highlight the life and times of Doug, Johnny Cash, and Neil Diamond.

Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond Holiday Tribute Show

Starring Nashville Recording Artist Doug Allen Nash

Friday, December 28 at 8PM

Park West Theatre

322 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago

https://www.parkwestchicago.com

For more on Doug Allen Nash:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DougNashville

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DougAllenNash

http://www.dougallennash.com