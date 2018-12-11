Chris Emma talks Bears and MLB Winter Meetings on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a particularly busy time every year for Chris Emma, but this year he has a lot more to talk about when it comes to the Windy City's NFL team.

The Bears' resurgence in 2018 has them racing towards the playoffs in mid-December, a place they haven't been since the 2010 season. An intreguing offense and a dominant defense have Matt Nagy's team a potential dark horse in the race for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Meanwhile the Winter Meetings are in full swing in Las Vegas, as the Cubs and White Sox try to get their offseason jumpstarted before the new year.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score discussed those three teams during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.