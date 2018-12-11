Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forums, discuss housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Some of the candidates running to becoming mayor of Chicago will face off in two mayoral forums Tuesday evening.

The first event started at 5:30 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion. Garry McCarthy, Toni Preckwinkle, Lori Lightfoot, Amara Enyia, Ja'Mal Green and Dorothy Brown were at the forum. The candidates discussed housing and were asked about rent control in Chicago, which has been banned in Illinois since 1997.

Candidates commented on the controversial plan for a tax increment financing district that the mayor is trying to push through city council.

The second forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Copernicus Center on the 5200 block of West Lawrence Avenue, with nine candidates expected to be in attendance.

The candidates will discuss a wide range of issues including education reform, economic development and affordable housing.