Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Winnipeg
- Chicago fell, 3-2, to Montreal on Sunday for its seventh straight loss – all in regulation – it’s longest such streak since October/November 2006. The Blackhawks have scored more than three goals only once in their last 21 games – a 6-5 loss to Winnipeg – they are 3-15-3 over that span.
- Winnipeg beat Philadelphia, 7-1, on Sunday, its largest margin of victory this season. Defensively, the Jets have held opponents to one goal in each of the last three games, their longest single-season streak allowing one goal or fewer since doing so in four straight from April 6-11, 2015.
- The Jets have taken three of the last four meetings with the Blackhawks, with all three wins coming in Winnipeg. The Jets won the first meeting this season, 6-5, in a game that had eight different goal scorers – five by Chicago and three by Winnipeg.
- Patrick Kane scored both Blackhawks goals in the loss, his fourth multi-goal game this season. Kane put eight shots on goal in the game and is averaging 4.0 shots on goal per game this season, fifth most in the NHL (min. 1 SOG/team game).
- Mark Scheifele had three assists in the win over Philadelphia, his first assists since logging three helpers against the Blackhawks on November 29. Scheifele has 23 points (11g, 12a) at home this season but just 12 points (5g, 7a) on the road, tied for the third-largest split in the NHL.
- Connor Hellebuyck has saved 89 of 92 shots in his last three starts for save percentage of .967. That’s the best three-game span by a Jets goaltender since Hellebuyck saved 93 of 96 shots (.969) from January 2 – 7, 2016.