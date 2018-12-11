× Blackhawks follow an familiar and unfortunate script to an eighth-straight loss

WINNIPEG – Old habits are getting really, really hard to break.

Whether at the United Center, out West, or in Canada, the Blackhawks continue to follow the same script when it comes to their play early in games and then late. It’s not a story that deserves to be re-told, and the fact that the Blackhawks continue to have the same narrative is contributing to the early demise in the 2018-2019 season.

Once again, they struggled to keep their opponent off the scoreboard in the first 20 minutes. Once again, they rallied back to get within a goal in the third period. Once again, it wasn’t enough for the victory.

The 6-3 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday looked mostly like the previous seven that took place in this current streak of struggles for Jeremy Colliton’s team. It was a bit different in that the early deficit against their opponent was three goals instead of two after the first period, but the result was still the same.

An eighth-straight defeat keeps the Blackhawks at 23 points for the season, the worst record in the National Hockey league.