Around Town visits the You Are Beautiful store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew Hoffman and his team have distributed over 3 million small stickers. They also strive to beautify communities with massive and inspiring installations and collaborated with major cities & organizations around the globe, on both temporary & permanent installations, with long term planning and fast track projects. They are a nimble organization and are quickly adaptable to the needs of a specific project.

When the phrase You Are Beautiful is integrated into a city or community, it creates an immediate positive dialogue. It is their mission to leave the world a little better than when they found it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You Are Beautiful:

3368 N. Elston

Chicago, IL 60618

you-are-beautiful.com