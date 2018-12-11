× 1 dead, several injured as gunshots fired in French city of Strasbourg

At least one person has been killed and 10 others injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, the national police spokesman told CNN.

He also confirmed that there was only one shooter, who remains at large.

Live images from the scene indicate the incident took place near the Christmas market in the center of the city and there is a large police presence.

The interior ministry said in a tweet that there was an “incident” in Strasbourg and urged the public to stay indoors.

French President Emmanuel Macron is monitoring the situation and has asked the Interior Minister to go to the scene, an Elysee spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said: “The President of the republic is being informed in real time of the situation in Strasbourg. He decided accordingly to shorten his current meeting and asked the minister of the interior to go there. He continues to be kept informed of developments.”

Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries tweeted that the incident was a “serious event” and that his thoughts go out to the victims.