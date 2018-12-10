Woman attacked with wine bottle during Lakeview home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a man who broke into a home and attacked a woman in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of W. Buckingham Place.

The 23-year-old woman woke up to find the man in her bedroom. He hit her head with a wine bottle, then grabbed a porcelain dish and hit her over the head again when she tried to call 911.

The man left the home with the woman's cellphone and laptop.

Police found the woman bleeding from her head and she was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She is in stable condition.

The woman told investigators only one man was in her home, but a witness reported seeing two men running from her building.

Police said there is no sign of a break in, so it is unclear how the man got into the woman's home.