With shades of ’85, Bears team sparking the city’s imagination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears are in first place and the city is buzzing.

With a charming head coach who connects with the fans, a dominant defense and a team leading the division in December, fans says it almost sounds like its 1985.

After a signature win against the best team in the NFL Sunday night at Soldier Field, fans are starting to get “Bears fever”

From streets, to storefronts and flags to fashion, the signs are everywhere that the Bears are back.

Sports radio host Danny Parkins at 670 The Score said the Chicago said it’s not just that the Bears are winning, it’s how they’re doing it.

“When the Bears are good, this city is buzzing, and the Bears are very good,” Parkins said. “They’re fun. They’re not only good, but they’re fun. They have dominant players and they’re putting offensive linemen and defensive linemen in the backfield and doing trick plays, so you do have a feeling that you never know what you’re going to see from the Bears on a week-to-week basis … other than you’re going to see a good team.”

Head coach Matt Nagy is doing his best to make the fans feel like they’re playing a part in the team’s success and gave the Sunday night’s game ball to the fans and the city.

“The fans were absolutely just freaking awesome,” Nagy said. “Our guys love it, they enjoy it, they have fun.”

Nagy is seen a likable and loose leader who has injected an element of fun into the game.

In the meantime, the Bears are good for business, too at apparel stores around the Chicago area.

The arch rival Green Bay Packers are the next team in to Soldier Field. That game is Sunday.