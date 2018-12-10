× At least 22 people shot in Chicago over 24-hour period

CHICAGO — At least 22 people were shot in the city over a 24-hour period this weekend — two of them were killed.

In one of the deaths, a 42-year-old man was found with a bullet in his chest, lying on the ground at 26th and Homan in the Little Village neighborhood.

In the other deadly shooting, a 23-year-old man was found lying in front of a home in the 2100 block of N. Mulligan in the Galewood neighborhood.

He was also shot in the chest.