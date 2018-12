Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas can cost ole Santa, not to mention Mom and Dad, a lot of money, so Man of the People Pat Tomasulo met with some kids “on behalf of Santa” to negotiate some items on their Christmas List. Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights at 10 on WGN.

Special thanks to St. Andrew School.

