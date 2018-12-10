One more sunny day before cloudy skies return

Most of the metro area enjoyed a bright Monday, with the city receiving 96% of its possible sunshine. This made Monday the sunniest day so far this month. The exception was over portions of the west and southwest suburbs where patchy low clouds persisted well into the afternoon hours following a morning that featured locally dense fog. Low clouds and fog are difficult to burn off this time of year due to weak sunshine. At noon on December 10th, the sun only rises about 25 degrees above the horizon. Tuesday promises more sun as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Quiet conditions are expected across most of the country. The only active weather will be over the northern Rockies, where a variety of winter weather warnings and advisories have been posted. Clouds are due to return by midweek as a series of disturbances make their way across the central U.S., bringing a chance of rain and snow.
