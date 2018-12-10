Bears keep the party going after statement win over the Rams

CHICAGO – With over 60,000 of their closest fans joining them, the Bears enjoyed yet another fun night in the most entertaining season for the franchise in the last decade.

Carried by a dominant defense, Matt Nagy’s team put on a show in more ways than one in a 15-6 victory over the NFC-leading Rams at Soldier Field in Sunday night. The group warmed up the fans on a chilly night at Soldier Field with four interceptions, three sacks, a trick play for a touchdown, and, of course, their ninth victory of the season.

Like usual, the did so in style.

After Roquan Smith’s first career interception, Prince Amukamara grabbed the ball and staged a “bouquet toss” in the endzone. Instead of some flowers flying through the air, it was a football, and it was defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard who came down with the ball.

Yet the best celebration was saved for the locker room, where the new tradition under head coach Matt Nagy continued.

The team turned down the main lights, flipped on the dance music, and had a few strobe lights going as they danced around following their most impressive win of the season.

Following the quick “dance party” was a speech from Nagy, which included the coach giving the game ball to the fans who showed up to support the team on Sunday night. It was also followed by a pair of “Boom” chants before the players broke off to their respective lockers.

With the victory the Bears get ever closer to a party eight years in the waiting – a playoff berth. An easy scenario could play out if they get some help from the Seahawks tonight against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

A Seattle victory means that the Bears could clinch a berth with just a single win in their final three games, with their next coming against the Packers on Sunday.