Lunchbreak: Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert Pierogi
Chris & Mark Chowaniec from The Chow Brothers
The Chow Brothers restaurant serves Modern European fare and is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner from 11am-7pm Monday-Friday. We are located within the Wells Street Market food hall at 205 W. Wacker Drive, on the SW corner of Wells and Wacker.
Recipe:
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE DESSERT PIEROGI
INGREDIENTS FOR DOUGH – Makes about 2 dozen
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 TBS of vegetable or olive oil
.5 cup room temperature or warm water
1 TBS of ground English pea flower (for blue colored dough but not necessary)
.5 tsp kosher or sea salt
INGREDIENTS FOR BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
1 Cheesecake (You can make your own favorite cheesecake in a 9 inch pan or make it easy – and buy a 2lb regular sized cheesecake)
Pint of blueberries (can use a cup of frozen)
1/2 cup of granulated sugar
5-6 crushed graham crackers (if you want the filling thicker)
PREPARATION FOR DOUGH
- Place flour in a mixing bowl and add oil.
- In a cup, mix salt, pea flower and water together well.
- Add to flour mix and mix it well until well moistened.
- Knead the dough in the bowl until is firm and well mixed, about 5-10 minutes. It should not be too sticky or dry and you may have to adjust the water or flour.
- Cover with the overturned bowl or loosely with plastic wrap and let rest 10 minutes to 30 minutes. This will make rolling easier and “relax” the gluten
PREPARATION FOR PIEROGI
- Roll the dough after dividing it into 2 or 3 pieces. You want it at about 1/8 of in inch in thickness. A pasta machine is a lot easier than a roller.
- Cut the flat sheets of dough with a measuring cup, a glass, or a cookie cutter that has a 2.5-3 inch diameter. Keep any dough pieces covered with a kitchen towel if you won’t get to them for a while, or they will dry out and not be sticky!
PREPARATION FOR FILLING
- After washing and straining blueberries (if fresh), add them to a small sauce pan with sugar. Mix well. Heat until starts bubbling, and then reduce to medium low heat for 10 minutes to reduce some of the liquid.
- Cut up the entire cheesecake into pieces and place it all into a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. If you do not have a paddle attachment, use a large mixing bowl and your clean hands. Add the cooked blueberries (after cooled off for a bit) and mix well until it is all incorporated. If you like it thicker, add the crushed graham and mix well.
- Get a small baking sheet that will fit in the freezer and line it with parchment paper. Take a teaspoon or a 1.5 inch ice cream scoop and form about 2 dozen cheesecake balls on it. Freeze for about 30 minutes so they are easier to fill in the dough.
ASSEMBLY AND COOKING
- Place the cheesecake filling/balls in the center of the dough circles, and using your hands fold the dough over the filling to create a half-moon or taco shape.
- Press the edges together (you may have to stretch some of the dough) and crimp it with your fingers. If the dough is too dry, you can use a little water or egg wash (egg, water beaten) along the edges.
- Bring a medium to large pot of salted water to boiling. Reduce to a simmer and half of the batch of formed pierogi in the water. Gently stir so they don’t stick to the pot. They are ready after a few minutes, when they rise to the top of the water. They will cook a little longer if they are completely frozen.
- Remove them with a slotted spoon to a platter that has been greased with a little soft butter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or top with whip cream and serve.