× Lunchbreak: Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert Pierogi

Chris & Mark Chowaniec from The Chow Brothers

The Chow Brothers restaurant serves Modern European fare and is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner from 11am-7pm Monday-Friday. We are located within the Wells Street Market food hall at 205 W. Wacker Drive, on the SW corner of Wells and Wacker.

www.thechowbrothers.com

Recipe:

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE DESSERT PIEROGI

INGREDIENTS FOR DOUGH – Makes about 2 dozen

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 TBS of vegetable or olive oil

.5 cup room temperature or warm water

1 TBS of ground English pea flower (for blue colored dough but not necessary)

.5 tsp kosher or sea salt

INGREDIENTS FOR BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

1 Cheesecake (You can make your own favorite cheesecake in a 9 inch pan or make it easy – and buy a 2lb regular sized cheesecake)

Pint of blueberries (can use a cup of frozen)

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

5-6 crushed graham crackers (if you want the filling thicker)

PREPARATION FOR DOUGH

Place flour in a mixing bowl and add oil. In a cup, mix salt, pea flower and water together well. Add to flour mix and mix it well until well moistened. Knead the dough in the bowl until is firm and well mixed, about 5-10 minutes. It should not be too sticky or dry and you may have to adjust the water or flour. Cover with the overturned bowl or loosely with plastic wrap and let rest 10 minutes to 30 minutes. This will make rolling easier and “relax” the gluten

PREPARATION FOR PIEROGI

Roll the dough after dividing it into 2 or 3 pieces. You want it at about 1/8 of in inch in thickness. A pasta machine is a lot easier than a roller. Cut the flat sheets of dough with a measuring cup, a glass, or a cookie cutter that has a 2.5-3 inch diameter. Keep any dough pieces covered with a kitchen towel if you won’t get to them for a while, or they will dry out and not be sticky!

PREPARATION FOR FILLING

After washing and straining blueberries (if fresh), add them to a small sauce pan with sugar. Mix well. Heat until starts bubbling, and then reduce to medium low heat for 10 minutes to reduce some of the liquid. Cut up the entire cheesecake into pieces and place it all into a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. If you do not have a paddle attachment, use a large mixing bowl and your clean hands. Add the cooked blueberries (after cooled off for a bit) and mix well until it is all incorporated. If you like it thicker, add the crushed graham and mix well. Get a small baking sheet that will fit in the freezer and line it with parchment paper. Take a teaspoon or a 1.5 inch ice cream scoop and form about 2 dozen cheesecake balls on it. Freeze for about 30 minutes so they are easier to fill in the dough.

ASSEMBLY AND COOKING