Legendary band Ides of March joins us for a live performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1964 Chicago's Ides of March have thrilled audiences throughout the United States and Canada with their mix of rocking guitars, brilliant brass, and heartfelt vocals. Powered by the unforgettable songs of the Grammy-Winner Jim Peterik, their music has become an evergreen feature on radio stations everywhere, in movie soundtracks, and national advertising campaigns. Their live shows are legendary for their energy and sheer enjoyment. The perfect show to get you in the mood for the holidays!

The Annual Ides Christmas show!

The Arcada Theatre

105 E Main St, St. Charles, IL

December 15, 2018

Time: 8:00 PM

Website: https://theidesofmarch.com/#calendar-links-140