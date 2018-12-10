Indiana State Trooper saves woman’s life after she gets pinned between car, toll booth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper is credited with saving a woman's life after she was pinned between her car and an Indiana toll booth.

State police said the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road on the west bound lanes of the I-90. Police said the woman was pinned between her car and the toll both at the one-mile marker after she dropped her debit card and went to pick it up but left the car in drive.

Officer Ala’a Hamed’s shift started 20 minutes earlier. He said he had gotten some information about, but wasn’t exactly sure what he was going to see.

After enlisting the help of two civilians who helped her up while the trooper eased the car back, the woman was unconscious, unresponsive and had no pulse.

“I instructed them to hold onto her body because it was almost like she was in a standing position,” Hamed said.

Hamed grabbed the AED device which instructed him to start CPR.

Hammond paramedics then arrived and finished resuscitating her with the help of some good Samaritans.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have gotten the call as fast as we did, and I wouldn’t have arrived in the timely matter that I did,” he said.

It’s a day he said he won’t soon forget. He said his mother was the first person he shared his life-saving news with.

The woman’s name and age have not been released. The woman was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond in critical condition, but was then airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. She was stabilized and is improving.

Police said she was the only person in the car.