Group of people use pepper spray while robbing Akira store: police

CHICAGO — Police said a group of about seven people used pepper spray as they robbed a Bucktown clothing store.

Police said the Akira store at 1814 W North Ave. was robbed around 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police said the group then ran to the CTA Blue Line stop at Damen where two of them were detained for jumping the turnstiles.

Paramedics treated two store employees at the scene.

No further information was provided.