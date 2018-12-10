Greg Gabriel discusses the Bears’ win over the Rams on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the Bears are giving their fans reason to believe that this could be the start of something special at Soldier Field.

Thanks to a dominating performance by the defense, Matt Nagy's team knocked off the NFC-leading Rams 15-6 on a chilly night in the Windy City that creeps the Bears ever closer to an elusive playoff bid.

Now the teams looks forward to their last three games of they try to clinch a spot in the postseason and maybe earn a home playoff game as well.

Greg Gabriel of 670 The Score and Pro Football Weekly appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both topics with Josh Frydman on Monday's show. You can watch Greg's segments in the video above or below.