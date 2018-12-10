Emotional video captures father battling ALS dancing with daughter at wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITING, Ind. — A wedding photographer captured a moment for a northwest Indiana family that they weren't sure was possible — the bride's father, who is battling ALS, got up out of his wheelchair and danced with his daughter.

"I have never documented something so beautiful in my life," photographer Elias Pabon said in a Facebook post with the video, which has been viewed over 32,000 times. "This is what strength is. This man inspires me. I was even crying behind the camera."

Bride Katie Franciski sent the video to WGN, and said her father Tim was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease last August.

According to the ALS Association, around 20,000 Americans are diagnosed at any given time, usually between the ages of 40 and 70. Franciski's said her father was showing symptoms two year earlier, but was misdiagnosed with carpal tunnel.

Two weeks before the wedding, Franciski said her father's doctors at the ALS clinic decided it was time to start hospice care at home. She said there were many tough nights where he wanted to give up, but he persevered.

Tim Franciski traveled two hours to the wedding, "walked" her down the aisle with the help of a power wheelchair, and danced with her to Michael Bolton's "Fathers & Daughters."

Franciski said her dad Tim is a "strong, determined, amazing man," and hopes that sharing the video will spread awareness of ALS, which has no known cause or cure.

The full video is available on the Facebook page of the videographer, Elias Pabon.