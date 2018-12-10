Chicago campaign volunteer shot while recording video, passing out flyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Disclaimer: Video and photo in story may be considered graphic to some)

CHICAGO — A man was shot while campaigning for an aldermanic candidate in West Englewood, and the shooting was captured on video.

Maxwell Little said he was handing out flyers for 15th Ward candidate Joseph Williams Sunday afternoon near 66th Street and Marshfield Avenue.

Little was recording himself and encouraging others to support Williams, when someone started shooting. He was shot in the leg. He told police a man wearing a mask came out of nowhere and started firing.

Little drove himself to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a post on Facebook, Little said he believes it was a targeted shooting.

He wrote, "Whoever tried to kill me failed. My political views will not change no matter what. More than 6 shots were fired at me by a masked man. This was no random shooting. Someone wanted me dead. The bullet went through. God is great"

No one is in custody.

Williams said he wouldn't be surprised if his opponent was behind the shooting.

"I do believe this could be an attempt to get me to not run for alderman or to step down," he said.

He walked back the comment minutes later. He said anything could happen in politics.

Ald. Ray Lopez, the current 15th Ward alderman, blasted Williams for his comments.

"What is unfortunate is that the opponent in question is using this as an opportunity for cheap political points," Lopez said. "This is a situation that has repeated itself in every community that I represented for the last four years, where gang members, drug dealers think it is their right to shoot someone simply because they don't recognize them on the block."

Little is one of 10 staffers who worked for J.B. Pritzker's campaign who claimed in a lawsuit that alleged racial discrimination and harassment within the campaign.