Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Sacramento
- Sacramento has won two straight versus Chicago after dropping the previous five games against the Bulls. The Kings have gone 6-3 (.667) against the East this season compared to 7-9 (.438) versus the West.
- The Kings lost their most recent game in Indiana versus the Pacers, 107-97, scoring under 110 points for the first time since November 16. Sacramento is averaging 114.5 points this season after scoring 98.8 points per game last season – this is the largest improvement in the NBA (+15.7).
- The Bulls have lost eight of their last nine games, including a 133-77 loss in Boston on Saturday, tied for the largest home loss in NBA history (Sea vs. Hou, 12/6/1986). Chicago has scored 77 points or fewer at home three times since last season – the rest of the NBA has done this three total times in that span.
- De’Aaron Fox picked up six assists in Sacramento’s loss to Indiana after picking up 12 in the win over Cleveland the night prior. This season, the Kings have gone 10-4 (.714) when Fox picks up at least seven assists compared to 3-8 (.273) otherwise.
- Chicago’s starting five played only 91 minutes in the loss to Boston, fewest in a single game in the NBA this season. All 12 active Bulls played at least 12 minutes, the third time this has happened for Chicago since the beginning of last season. Prior to that, it hadn’t occurred since January 15, 2008.
- The Kings are shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range this season, trailing only the Warriors (39.2 percent), while the Bulls rank 23rd (34.3 percent). Sacramento has gone undefeated this season (8-0) when shooting 42.0 percent or better from deep.