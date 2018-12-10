5 children killed in Ohio house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Five children in Ohio were killed in a intense house fire late Sunday, WKBN reports.

Firefighters in Youngstown, Ohio say two children were trapped in the house and died. Three others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died a short time later.

The mother of the children made it out of the house, but was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The ages of the children are 9, 3, 2 and 1-year-old twins. Two firefighters were also injured in the fire.

Investigators will be at the house Monday, trying to figure out what started the fire.

One fire captain said they do not suspect foul play.

