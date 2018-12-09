Woman pinned by own car at booth on Indiana Toll Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — A woman was injured in an unusual accident on the Indiana Toll Road.

State police said the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road on the west bound lanes of the I-90. Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s and possibly from Michigan, was pinned between her car and the toll both at the one-mile marker.

State police believe the woman was driving and may have been hanging out of the window or door when she was crushed by her car. She may have been paying her toll or trying to pick something up from the roadway she dropped. When officials arrived, the woman was unconscious. They used an AED to try to revive her. Officers freed her by moving her car.

The woman was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond in critical condition, but was then airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said she was the only person in the car.