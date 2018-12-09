Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
More sun here to ease the December sunshine drought as a windy, wet storm churns across the South & Southeast; system threatens eye-catching snow tallies In the Virginia/North Carolina mountains; shifting jet streams to produce moderate warming mid/late next week
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
-
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South
-
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
-
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
-
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
-
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
-
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday