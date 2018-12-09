Rick Camp previews the Bears-Rams game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the Bears are back in the prime time spotlight.

There were in that position just a few weeks ago when they hosted the Vikings on Sunday night football. They are back again as they face the NFC-leading Rams on Sunday.

It's another moment for national football fans to learn more about the Bears as they continue their transformation under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Rick Camp of 670 The Score appeared on Sports Feed to preview the game against the Rams on Sunday, discussing a number of key topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch his segments on the show in the video above or below.