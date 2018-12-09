× Police ask for help locating missing 85-year-old woman with alzheimer’s

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help locating an 85-year-old woman with alzheimer’s who went missing from the Northwest Side.

Police say Teresa Moreno is known to frequent the area of Milwaukee Avenue between Diversey and Belmont in Logan Square, and was located on the Belmont bus in the past.

She’s described as a 5’4″ tall Hispanic woman, weighing roughly 160 pounds, with brown eyes, grey hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.