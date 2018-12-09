Police officer fatally shoots man who tried to run him over while officer investigated reported murder: police

PALATINE, Ill. — A Palatine police officer fatally shot a man who tried to run him over while the officer was investigating a reported murder, according to officials.

Police said an officer responded to the 300 block of North Broadway Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call from someone reporting a murder.

When officers arrived at the scene and stood outside speaking to a resident, someone in a car started driving “at a high rate of speed” toward them. An officer and a resident were hit by the car. The officer fired his gun and struck the driver multiple times, police said.

The car came to a stop by a multi-resident building. The driver was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer and resident were hospitalized.

Police continued investigating the initial murder call and discovered a woman dead in one of the apartments. Police said the woman and the driver of the car appear to be related. Police said there is no threat to the community.

The investigations into the murder and police-involved shooting are ongoing.

PALATINE: a woman found dead in an apartment after police shoot and kill a driver who plowed down an officer and resident. It happened around 2A at the Brockway Court apartments on Brockway near Richmond. pic.twitter.com/zHlAqe4pDy — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) December 9, 2018