Holiday pop-up brings local vendors together for one-stop shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Whether you’re into fashion and style, art and photography, or original board games, the block of pop-up stores at the Chicago Design Market brings vendors from across the city together for one-stop local shopping.

Featured artists include photographer Will Byington, who has been shooting the city skyline and the Chicago music scene for decades. There's also Diandra Lammens, who quit her day job at an advertising agency to open Matty & Lou, a boutique where she curates high-end looks at affordable prices. And Eric Garneau of the Chicago Playtest Society offers a custom curated selection of games.

The Chicago Design Market is open at Block 37 through Christmas Day.