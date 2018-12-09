Dense, freezing fog northwest of Chicago could cause dangerous road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A patch of dense, freezing fog moving from Chicago and into the northwest could lead to dangerous conditions on the roads Sunday night, as fog lowers visibility and freezes on roads to cause slick conditions.

The dense freezing fog was spotted between Rockford and Chicago around 9 p.m. Sunday, and is expected to expand in coverage over the next few hours. Visibility in some areas could get very low, so travelers should take it slow and use caution and their low beams.

With temperatures below freezing, fog on roads, bridges and overpasses could turn to ice, creating slick conditions.