× Coldest 4-day stretch since February 10-13

Temperatures dropped into the 10 to 15-degree range across the Chicago area again this Sunday morning. Lowest readings were in westernmost sections again – Freeport at 9-degrees and Aurora, Rochelle, and Sterling/Rock Falls at 10-degrees had coldest readings. This is the coldest 4-day stretch here since last February 10-13.

Below are low temperatures the past four days at area airport locations…

Airport/ low temps Dec. 9/8/7/6

DuPage/West Chicago…11/13/12/16

Peru/Ottawa…15/19/16/22

Rochelle…10/13/11/17

Pontiac…14/14/15/20

Lansing…12/14/15/20

Morris/Washburn…12/15/12/17

Schaumburg…12/16/12/16

Freeport…9/14/9/15

Kankakee…13/15/14/20

DeKalb…13/15/13/17

Joliet…13/15/12/18

O’Hare…17/20/16/19

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…15/14/13/19

Sterling/Rock Falls…10/14/12/18

Waukegan…13/13/13/17

Rockford…11/15//11/15

Midway…18/19/17/20

Aurora/Sugar Grove…10/13/12/16

Palwaukee…17/19/16/19