Coldest 4-day stretch since February 10-13
Temperatures dropped into the 10 to 15-degree range across the Chicago area again this Sunday morning. Lowest readings were in westernmost sections again – Freeport at 9-degrees and Aurora, Rochelle, and Sterling/Rock Falls at 10-degrees had coldest readings. This is the coldest 4-day stretch here since last February 10-13.
Below are low temperatures the past four days at area airport locations…
Airport/ low temps Dec. 9/8/7/6
DuPage/West Chicago…11/13/12/16
Peru/Ottawa…15/19/16/22
Rochelle…10/13/11/17
Pontiac…14/14/15/20
Lansing…12/14/15/20
Morris/Washburn…12/15/12/17
Schaumburg…12/16/12/16
Freeport…9/14/9/15
Kankakee…13/15/14/20
DeKalb…13/15/13/17
Joliet…13/15/12/18
O’Hare…17/20/16/19
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…15/14/13/19
Sterling/Rock Falls…10/14/12/18
Waukegan…13/13/13/17
Rockford…11/15//11/15
Midway…18/19/17/20
Aurora/Sugar Grove…10/13/12/16
Palwaukee…17/19/16/19