After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s.

Mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered rain and snow showers and highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers in the afternoon when highs return to near 40.

Scattered rain and snow showers are in the forecast Friday as temperatures top out in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A chance for rain and snow lingers into Saturday morning. Decreasing clouds are expected in the afternoon as highs reach the lower 40s. Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.