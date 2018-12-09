× Acero teachers, charter school network reach tentative agreement

CHICAGO — Striking Acero teachers and the charter school network have reached a tentative agreement, and classes could resume Monday.

The breakthrough in negotiations happened overnight Saturday. The agreement includes pay raises for teachers and staff over four years. It also includes a shortened school year and shorter school days.

Pending a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union, students will return to all 15 Acero schools Monday.

Teachers began their strike on Tuesday over salaries and class size.

It’s the first charter school strike in the nation.