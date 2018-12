Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 100 Club of Chicago is an organization that gives back to first responders and their family members.

CEO Joe Ahern said the first check the organization gave out was to the family of Officer Michael Flisk, a Chicago officer who was shot and killed in November 2010.

On Sunday, the 9900 block of South Artesian Avenue was renamed Honorary “Officer Michael Flisk Avenue.”

For more information, or to make a donation, visit 100clubchicago.org.