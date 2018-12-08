× Suburban soccer coach charged with sexual assault

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago recreational soccer coach has been charged in the sexual assault of two women who played for him. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that 55-year-old Ruben Betancourth of Streamwood is charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors say two women were assaulted while being treated for soccer-related injuries. Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan DeGroot says Betancourth represented himself as a retired emergency medical technician.