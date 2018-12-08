× Police: Drug deal likely led to rush hour shooting in Loop CTA stop

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a drug deal may have led to a 27-year-old man getting shot in a CTA pedestrian tunnel downtown Thursday during the height of rush hour.

Police say high definition cameras from inside the tunnel which connects the Red and Blue lines at Jackson captured images of a man in a surgical mask shooting another man in the hip at close range before slipping away.

Service to the Blue and Red lines was halted starting around 5 p.m. and disrupted for over an hour as police investigated, causing extensive delays during the evening rush hour.

The victim is in stable condition, and police say he has been arrested numerous times in the past and likely knew his attacker. He initially refused to cooperate with the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.